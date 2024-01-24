East Renfrewshire restaurant handed new "pass" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
Turban Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Station Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 96 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 94 have pass ratings and just two require improvement.