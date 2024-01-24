Register
East Renfrewshire restaurant handed new "pass" food hygiene rating

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Turban Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Station Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 96 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 94 have pass ratings and just two require improvement.