East Renfrewshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Southside, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 164 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 102 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 98 (96%) have pass ratings and four require improvement.