East Renfrewshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Southside, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 164 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 102 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 98 (96%) have pass ratings and four require improvement.