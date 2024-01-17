East Renfrewshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Yee Yum, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 206b Main Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 95 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 92 have pass ratings and three require improvement.