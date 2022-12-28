East Renfrewshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
Clarkston Jasmin Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7xl was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 101 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 98 (97%) have pass ratings and three require improvement.