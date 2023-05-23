East Renfrewshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
Southside, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 164 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf was given the score after assessment on April 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 101 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (96%) have pass ratings and four require improvement.