East Renfrewshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Newlands Home Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Eaglesham Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 96 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 93 have pass ratings and three require improvement.