Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: Whitelee Visitor Centre at Whitelee Visitor Centre Moor Road Eaglesham East Renfrewshire G76 0qq; rated on July 20

• Pass: Miller And Carter at The Osprey 56 Stewarton Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6np; rated on July 19

• Pass: The Diner at 32 The Avenue At Mearns 250 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6ey; rated on June 16

• Pass: Kosher Kitchens At Jewish Care Scotland at Jewish Care Scotland Walton Community Centre May Terrace Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6ld; rated on June 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Southside at 164 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf; rated on June 5

Takeaways

And 13 ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Top Nosh Deli And Desserts at 7 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6au; rated on July 10

• Pass: Subway Clarkston at Central Buildings No 7 76 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7au; rated on July 5

• Pass: 800 Degrees at 1b Station Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jf; rated on June 29

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: New Wings Diner at Wings 39 - 41 Main Street Busby East Renfrewshire G76 8ds; rated on June 27

• Pass: Tao Chinese Takeaway at Tao 91b Main Street Thornliebank East Renfrewshire G46 7ry; rated on June 23

• Pass: Village Bakers at The Village Bakers 7 Main Street Busby East Renfrewshire G76 8ds; rated on June 23

• Pass: Mastro's at 145 Stamperland Gardens Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 8lj; rated on June 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Mearns Wok at The Mearns Wok 232 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6aa; rated on June 20

• Pass: The Golden Kitchen at Golden Kitchen 230 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6aa; rated on June 15

• Pass: Golden Sun at Golden Sun 36 - 38 Glasgow Road Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1bu; rated on June 8

• Pass: Armandos Pizza at Armandos Pizza 10 Merryvale Place Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6at; rated on June 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Far East Oriental Takeaway at 217 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jd; rated on April 26