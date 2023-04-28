Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 15 East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: Ca Va at 227 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jg; rated on April 19

• Pass: Piccolini E Vino at 275 Mearns Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 5lu; rated on April 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Great Wall Of China at Choo'S Kitchen 114 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6eg; rated on March 22

• Pass: Orchard Park Nursery at Orchard Park Nursery 59 Barrhead Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6bb; rated on March 16

• Pass: Ian's Kitchen at 6 Glasgow Road Eaglesham East Renfrewshire G76 0jq; rated on March 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Hungry Horse The Capelrig at 2 Greenlaw Way Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire; rated on February 23

• Pass: Barrhead HQ Canteen at East Renfrewshire Council Council Offices 211 Main Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1sy; rated on February 20

• Pass: Council HQ Canteen The Hatch at East Renfrewshire Council The Gatehouse Eastwood Park Rouken Glen Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6ug; rated on February 20

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The White Cart at The White Cart 61 East Kilbride Road Busby East Renfrewshire G76 8hx; rated on March 21

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: L'Arco at Larco 47 Cross Arthurlie Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1qu; rated on April 20

• Pass: Subway Thornliebank at Subway 79 Main Street Thornliebank East Renfrewshire G46 7ry; rated on April 9

• Pass: Domino's Pizza Giffnock at Dominos 162c Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf; rated on March 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Golden Fry at Fish And Chips 89a Main Street Thornliebank East Renfrewshire G46 7ry; rated on March 1

• Pass: Domino's Pizza Newton Mearns at Dominos Pizza Unit 7 3 Greenlaw Place Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6gr; rated on February 23