Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm joins Celtic on five-year-deal
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Include Me 2 Club at Worker James Mcguire Building 124 Main Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1sg; rated on June 14

    • Pass: Castello at 1 Waterfoot Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 5ru; rated on June 8

    • Pass: Cafe Aurs at 50 Aurs Drive Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 2lw; rated on May 31

    • Pass: The Derby Cafe at The Derby Cafe 677 Clarkston Road Netherlee East Renfrewshire G44 3se; rated on May 16

    • Pass: El Jefes at Brgr 219 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jd; rated on May 10

    • Pass: Fenwicks at Fenwicks 8 Fenwick Place Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6uf; rated on May 10

    • Pass: Roma at Subway Central Buildings No 7 76 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7au; rated on January 25

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: YAYAS at 184 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf; rated on June 20

    • Pass: Clay Oven at 17 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6au; rated on May 22