Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Newlands Home Bakery at 11 Broomburn Drive Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 5jq; rated on August 2

• Pass: Okome at 4 - 5 The Toll Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7bg; rated on July 31

• Pass: Rouken Glen Garden Centre at Rouken Glen Garden Centre Rouken Glen Park Rouken Glen Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 7ug; rated on July 27

• Pass: Cutler at Tri Be Ca 1 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6au; rated on July 19

Takeaways

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Hot Spicy Grill at Hot And Spicy Grill 6 Carlibar Road Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1aa; rated on August 7

• Pass: Fireaway Pizza at 15b Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh; rated on August 2

• Pass: Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh; rated on August 2

• Pass: Bayne's The Family Bakers; rated on July 25