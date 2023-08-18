Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine East Renfrewshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Newlands Home Bakery at 11 Broomburn Drive Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 5jq; rated on August 2
• Pass: Okome at 4 - 5 The Toll Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7bg; rated on July 31
• Pass: Rouken Glen Garden Centre at Rouken Glen Garden Centre Rouken Glen Park Rouken Glen Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 7ug; rated on July 27
• Pass: Cutler at Tri Be Ca 1 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6au; rated on July 19
Takeaways
And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Hot Spicy Grill at Hot And Spicy Grill 6 Carlibar Road Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1aa; rated on August 7
• Pass: Fireaway Pizza at 15b Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh; rated on August 2
• Pass: Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh; rated on August 2
• Pass: Bayne's The Family Bakers; rated on July 25
• Pass: Truth Truly Tasty at Truth Truly Tasty Unit 5 3 Greenlaw Place Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6gr; rated on July 4