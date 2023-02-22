Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Bonnyton Golf Club at Bonnyton Golf Club 227 Kirktonmoor Road Eaglesham East Renfrewshire G76 0qb; rated on February 2
• Pass: Clarkston Jasmin Ltd at 2 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7xl; rated on February 1
• Pass: Caterplus at Hanover Housing Association Offices Barrland Court Barrland Drive Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 7qd; rated on January 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Malaga Tapas Clarkston at The Wee Bistro 9 Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7bu; rated on November 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: The Brig Inn at 141 Cross Arthurlie Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1ex; rated on January 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Pepes Piri Piri at 59 Main Street Thornliebank East Renfrewshire G46 7rx; rated on January 19