Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: Bonnyton Golf Club at Bonnyton Golf Club 227 Kirktonmoor Road Eaglesham East Renfrewshire G76 0qb; rated on February 2

• Pass: Clarkston Jasmin Ltd at 2 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7xl; rated on February 1

• Pass: Caterplus at Hanover Housing Association Offices Barrland Court Barrland Drive Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 7qd; rated on January 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Malaga Tapas Clarkston at The Wee Bistro 9 Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7bu; rated on November 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Brig Inn at 141 Cross Arthurlie Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1ex; rated on January 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: