Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three East Renfrewshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Renfrewshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Carolside Primary School at 4 Ashfield Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire; rated on September 15

    • Pass: St Cadocs Primary School at 51 Crookfur Road, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire; rated on September 13

    • Pass: McDonalds Barrhead at 1 Bowerwalls Place, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire; rated on September 12

    It means that of East Renfrewshire's 101 similar establishments with ratings, 98 (97%) have pass ratings and three require improvement.