Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Mearns Wok, at The Mearns Wok 232 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6aa was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 28.

And Dough Balls, at Ccs 685 Clarkston Road Netherlee East Renfrewshire G44 3se was also given a "pass" classification on April 7.