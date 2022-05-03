Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 9:48 am

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Mearns Wok, at The Mearns Wok 232 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6aa was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 28.

And Dough Balls, at Ccs 685 Clarkston Road Netherlee East Renfrewshire G44 3se was also given a "pass" classification on April 7.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 65 takeaways with ratings, 64 have pass ratings and just one requires improvement.