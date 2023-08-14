Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Team news: Aberdeen vs Celtic starting line-ups confirmed
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston, at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on July 12.

And Fireaway Pizza, at 15b Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was also given a "pass" classification on June 15.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 83 takeaways with ratings, 82 have pass ratings and just one requires improvement.