Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston, at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on July 12.
And Fireaway Pizza, at 15b Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was also given a "pass" classification on June 15.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 83 takeaways with ratings, 82 have pass ratings and just one requires improvement.