Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Fifteen, at 564 - 566 Clarkston Road, Netherlee, East Renfrewshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on October 26.

And Clay Oven, at 17 Fenwick Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was also given a "pass" classification on October 24.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 79 have pass ratings and just two require improvement.