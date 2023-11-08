Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Jewels Of Asia, at 34 Glasgow Road, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on October 17.
And Tofu Oriental, at 5 Fenwick Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was also given a "pass" classification on August 22.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 79 have pass ratings and just two require improvement.