Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Jewels Of Asia, at 34 Glasgow Road, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on October 17.

And Tofu Oriental, at 5 Fenwick Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was also given a "pass" classification on August 22.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 81 takeaways with ratings, 79 have pass ratings and just two require improvement.