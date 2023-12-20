Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Mr MacGregor's at 679a Clarkston Road, Netherlee, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 19

    • Pass: Cup 'n' Saucer at 50 Main Street, Neilston, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: Flying Horse at 232 Main Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 12

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Pass: Buon Appetito at 118 Busby Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 13