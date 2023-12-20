Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Mr MacGregor's at 679a Clarkston Road, Netherlee, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 19

• Pass: Cup 'n' Saucer at 50 Main Street, Neilston, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Flying Horse at 232 Main Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 12

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: