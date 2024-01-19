Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six East Renfrewshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Yee Yum at 206b Main Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 17
• Pass: Include Me 2 Club at Drumby Crescent, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 16
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Pizza Hut Delivery at Busby Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 16
• Pass: Flames at 52 Main Street, Neilston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 15
• Pass: Speed at Unit 2 71 Main Street, Neilston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 15
• Pass: Trattoria 47 at 47 Eastwoodmains Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 19