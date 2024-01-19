Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Yee Yum at 206b Main Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 17

    • Pass: Include Me 2 Club at Drumby Crescent, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 16

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Pizza Hut Delivery at Busby Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 16

    • Pass: Flames at 52 Main Street, Neilston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 15

    • Pass: Speed at Unit 2 71 Main Street, Neilston, East Renfrewshire; rated on January 15

    • Pass: Trattoria 47 at 47 Eastwoodmains Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire; rated on December 19