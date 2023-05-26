Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 15 East Renfrewshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of East Renfrewshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Canton House at Canton House 42 Main Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1re; rated on May 24

    • Pass: L'Chaims at 222 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6ue; rated on May 17

    • Pass: McDonalds at Mcdonalds 121 - 123 Main Street Thornliebank East Renfrewshire G46 7ry; rated on May 12

    • Pass: Jasmine One at 190a Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6ue; rated on May 11

    • Pass: Clarkston Jasmin Ltd at 2 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7xl; rated on April 26

    • Pass: Include Me 2 Club/Social Blend at Cowan Park Lodge Darnley Road Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1ta; rated on April 20

    • Pass: The Pad at 107 Main Street Neilston East Renfrewshire G78 3nh; rated on April 19

    • Pass: Swan Inn at Swan Inn 23 Polnoon Street Eaglesham East Renfrewshire G76 0bh; rated on April 11

    • Pass: The Busby Hotel at Busby Hotel 1 Field Road Busby East Renfrewshire G76 8rx; rated on February 23

    Takeaways

    And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Spice Magic at East Ren Taxis 116 Busby Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 8bg; rated on May 18

    • Pass: The Fifteen at Ruby Palace 564 - 566 Clarkston Road Netherlee East Renfrewshire G44 3rt; rated on May 9

    • Pass: Catch Giffnock at Catch 186 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6xf; rated on May 4

    • Pass: Clay Oven at 17 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6au; rated on May 3

    • Pass: Valentini's at Valentinis 234 Ayr Road Newton Mearns East Renfrewshire G77 6aa; rated on April 27

    • Pass: Lucky B's at Bramble 205 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jd; rated on February 22