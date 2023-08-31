Nearly 5,900 low-emission vehicles now registered in East Renfrewshire
More drivers in East Renfrewshire are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
More drivers in East Renfrewshire are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 5,864 low-emission vehicles were registered in East Renfrewshire as of March 2023 – up from 53.32 the year before, and 51.68 in 2018.