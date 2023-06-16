No more deaths recorded in East Renfrewshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Renfrewshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 340 people had died in the area by May 21.

They were among 17,515 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 4 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.