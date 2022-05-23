One more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest four-day period in East Renfrewshire.
A total of 236 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 23 (Monday) – up from 235 on Thursday.
They were among 12,319 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.