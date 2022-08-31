One more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in East Renfrewshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 306 people had died in the area by August 21 (Sunday) – up from 305 the week before.

They were among 15,483 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.