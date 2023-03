Two more deaths recorded in East Renfrewshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Renfrewshire.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Renfrewshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 328 people had died in the area by February 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were among 16,754 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Most Popular

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 19 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement