207 further coronavirus cases and four more deaths recorded in Glasgow

The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 207 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and four more deaths were recorded.
A total of 97,825 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 97,618 on Wednesday.
The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 15,390 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 11,964.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.
There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Glasgow.
The dashboard shows 1,394 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – up from 1,390 on Wednesday.
It means there have been 1,394 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.
They were among 9,242 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show 415,845 people had received both jabs by November 2 (Tuesday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
Across Scotland, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.