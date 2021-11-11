213 further coronavirus cases and seven more deaths recorded in Glasgow

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 213 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and seven more deaths were recorded.

A total of 99,240 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 11 (Thursday), up from 99,027 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 15,613 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 12,332.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,401 over the period, to 9,448,402.

There were also seven more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Glasgow.

The dashboard shows 1,411 people had died in the area by November 11 (Thursday) – up from 1,404 on Wednesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week.

They were among 9,358 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 416,865 people had received both jabs by November 10 (Wednesday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.