661 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Glasgow

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 661 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 97,200 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 1 (Monday), up from 96,539 on Friday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 15,292 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 11,813.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,075 over the period, to 9,097,311.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Glasgow.

The dashboard shows 1,385 people had died in the area by November 1 (Monday) – up from 1,383 on Friday.

It means there have been 1,385 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 9,163 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 415,513 people had received both jabs by October 31 (Sunday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.