801 further coronavirus cases and five more deaths recorded in Glasgow

The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 801 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and five more deaths were recorded.

A total of 79,497 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 8 (Wednesday), up from 78,696 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 12,507 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 8,797.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,486 over the period, to 7,094,592.

There were also five more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Glasgow.

The dashboard shows 1,248 people had died in the area by September 8 (Wednesday) – up from 1,243 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 1,248 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 8,198 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 394,361 people had received both jabs by September 7 (Tuesday) – 74% of those aged 16 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.