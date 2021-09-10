979 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Glasgow

The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 979 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 81,380 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 10 (Friday), up from 80,401 on Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 12,803 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 9,046.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,734 over the period, to 7,168,806.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Glasgow.

The dashboard shows 1,253 people had died in the area by September 10 (Friday) – up from 1,250 on Thursday.

It means there have been 1,253 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 8,232 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 396,895 people had received both jabs by September 9 (Thursday) – 74% of those aged 16 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.