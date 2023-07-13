Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to five Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: Wee Maggies Kitchen at 1277 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Baize at 70 Hillington Road South, Glasgow; rated on June 14
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Hong Kong at 1131 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14
• Improvement Required: Kebabish at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: New Jade at 2322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14