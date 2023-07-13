Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to five Glasgow establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Wee Maggies Kitchen at 1277 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: The Baize at 70 Hillington Road South, Glasgow; rated on June 14

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Hong Kong at 1131 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14

    • Improvement Required: Kebabish at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14

    • Improvement Required: New Jade at 2322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14

