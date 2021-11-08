Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: October at Unit 31 Level 1, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 10
• Improvement Required: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Bunker at Storey Basement, 193 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on October 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Rafa's Diner at Unit 3, 1103 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 10