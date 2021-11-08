Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:48 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:49 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: October at Unit 31 Level 1, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 10

• Improvement Required: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Bunker at Storey Basement, 193 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on October 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Improvement Required: Rafa's Diner at Unit 3, 1103 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 10

