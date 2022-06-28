Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Khyber Pass at 221 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on May 30
• Improvement Required: Kitchen Kicks By B at 4 Bartonshill Place, Glasgow; rated on May 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Raven at 81 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on May 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Quebab at 92 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on May 30