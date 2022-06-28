Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: Khyber Pass at 221 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on May 30

• Improvement Required: Kitchen Kicks By B at 4 Bartonshill Place, Glasgow; rated on May 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: The Raven at 81 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: