Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 9:43 am

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Khyber Pass at 221 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on May 30

    • Improvement Required: Kitchen Kicks By B at 4 Bartonshill Place, Glasgow; rated on May 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: The Raven at 81 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on May 30

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Quebab at 92 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on May 30