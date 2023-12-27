Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Al Sultan at Storey Ground, 61 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on November 27

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Kebabish at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

    • Improvement Required: Marco's Fish Bar at 116 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

    • Improvement Required: Belter Bento at 963 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 27