Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Al Sultan at Storey Ground, 61 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on November 27
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Kebabish at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28
• Improvement Required: Marco's Fish Bar at 116 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28
• Improvement Required: Belter Bento at 963 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 27