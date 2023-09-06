Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to four Glasgow restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Andina Colombian Coffee at 527 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on August 8
• Improvement Required: Econic Shop at 27 Hillfoot Street, Glasgow; rated on August 8
• Improvement Required: Shinwari at 223 Allison Street, Glasgow; rated on August 8
• Improvement Required: The Chaat Corner at 516 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on August 8
It means that of Glasgow's 1,395 similar establishments with ratings, 1,249 (90%) have pass ratings and 146 (10%) require improvement.