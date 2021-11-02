Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Improvement Required: Nonna Said at 26 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on October 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Malone's at 57 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow; rated on October 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: