Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Project Pizza at 9 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Lebowski's at 1008 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Esushi at 132 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 13