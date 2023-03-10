Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Garlic And Thyme at Suite 1/1, 4 Rogart Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: The Admiral Bar at 72a Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: New Happy House at 370 Amulree Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9