Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Garlic And Thyme at Suite 1/1, 4 Rogart Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Admiral Bar at 72a Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: New Happy House at 370 Amulree Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9