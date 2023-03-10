Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Improvement Required: Garlic And Thyme at Suite 1/1, 4 Rogart Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: The Admiral Bar at 72a Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on February 9

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus one rating for a takeaway: