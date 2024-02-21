Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: New Market Cafe at 26 Kent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 23

• Improvement Required: The Cafe Club at 332 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on January 23

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: