Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: New Market Cafe at 26 Kent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 23

    • Improvement Required: The Cafe Club at 332 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on January 23

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Improvement Required: Noor Tandoori (Mia Tandoori) at 490 Ballater Street, Glasgow; rated on January 23