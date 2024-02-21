Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to three Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: New Market Cafe at 26 Kent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 23
• Improvement Required: The Cafe Club at 332 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on January 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Noor Tandoori (Mia Tandoori) at 490 Ballater Street, Glasgow; rated on January 23