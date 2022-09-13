Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:54 am

Smiling Coast Afro Caribbean Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 204 Westmuir Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 15.

And Cranhill Tandoori, a takeaway at 6a Lamlash Crescent, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 15.