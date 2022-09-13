Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Smiling Coast Afro Caribbean Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 204 Westmuir Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 15.
And Cranhill Tandoori, a takeaway at 6a Lamlash Crescent, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 15.