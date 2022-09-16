Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Taphouse Bar And Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1046 Argyle Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 18.
And Madras, a takeaway at 67 Westmuir Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 18.