Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:47 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Taphouse Bar And Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1046 Argyle Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 18.

And Madras, a takeaway at 67 Westmuir Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 18.