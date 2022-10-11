Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Maki And Ramen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Bath Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 12.

And Madras, a takeaway at 67 Westmuir Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 12.