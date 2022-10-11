Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Maki And Ramen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Bath Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 12.
And Madras, a takeaway at 67 Westmuir Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 12.