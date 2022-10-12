Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By The Newsroom
36 minutes ago

Jay's Grill Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1365 Argyle Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on September 13.

And Melton Johns, a takeaway at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on September 13.