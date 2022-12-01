Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cul Cuil, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 86 West Nile Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 2.
And Whole Fried Chicken (WFC), a takeaway at 147 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 2.