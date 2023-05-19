Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
The Real Greek, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 31, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 20.
And Turquoise, a takeaway at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 20.