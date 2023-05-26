Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
Damasqino Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 94 Saltmarket, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 27.

And Spice Cottage, a takeaway at 45 Conisborough Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 27.