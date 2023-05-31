Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's bad news for them both.

Coffee and Crumbs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1036 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 2.

And New Happy House, a takeaway at 370 Amulree Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 2.