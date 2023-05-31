Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Coffee and Crumbs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1036 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 2.

