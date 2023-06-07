Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

BBQ WRAP SALAD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 Hyndland Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 9.

And Wok Cuisine, a takeaway at 387 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 9.