Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Bibimbap West, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 22.

And Jaconelli's Fast Food, a takeaway at 1419 Maryhill Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 22.