Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Bibimbap West, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 22.
And Jaconelli's Fast Food, a takeaway at 1419 Maryhill Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 22.