Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Helmi's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 Clarence Drive, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 12.

And Tasty House, a takeaway at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 12.