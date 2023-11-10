Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Helmi's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 Clarence Drive, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 12.
And Tasty House, a takeaway at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 12.