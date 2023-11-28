Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Yadgar Kebab House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 144 Calder Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 30.
And Turquoise, a takeaway at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 30.